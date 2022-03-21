Gary Alan Smith of Cave Creek, Arizona, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on March 14, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ, after a brief illness. He was 73.
Gary was born on July 12, 1948, in Hastings to Lois (Goldenstein) and Joseph W. Smith Jr.
He was baptized at St. Mark’s Pro Cathedral and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Gary grew up in Hastings and had a close extended family that included his mother, sister, stepfather, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.
Friday nights were spent at his grandmother Myrtle Smith’s for goulash and Sundays after church were spent at his grandmother Elizabeth Goldenstein's dinner table.
This tradition lasted well into adulthood. Gary often spoke fondly of the impact his mother and stepfather had on his life, and how he appreciated their hard work and devotion to him and his sister, Sheryl.
Gary was a popular student and excelled academically while lettering in track, basketball and football at Hastings High School. He graduated in 1966.
He was drafted and served as an Army Infantryman in Vietnam with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment (Air Mobile Division), 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service, and received many other honors during his military service.
After returning home, Gary attended Hastings College, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree and later his Master of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska.
He continued his high school and college friendships throughout his life, and remained a fervent Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan until his passing.
Gary married Marcia Bachman of Grand Island on August 11, 1973, in the front yard of his sister Sheryl's home.
Gary and Marcia enjoyed a life of education, career, world-wide travel, architecture, good food and conversation, and many old and new friendships.
Gary and Marcia hosted their annual, much anticipated Christmas Party for 25 years, and their beloved dogs JoJo, Dulee, BeBo, Ozzie, Barney, Charlie and Feather were well known and loved in their neighborhoods.
Gary had long careers with Children's Social Services in Nebraska and as an auditor with the IRS in Arizona.
He retired to an active life of home renovation, long lunches with friends, gardening and traveling.
On June 1, 2020, after 47 years of marriage, his beloved wife and companion Marcia passed away unexpectedly.
That same year he was diagnosed with and successfully battled cancer.
He was an inspiration to those around him while he simultaneously dealt with the impact of losing his wife, fighting cancer, and the Covid pandemic.
He adopted his puppy JoJo while planning more travels and reunions with friends and family across the U.S.
Gary is survived by his sister, Sheryl and her husband, Larry Lambrecht of Aurora, CO, brother-in-law Max Bachman (Melanie) of Grand Island; brother-in-law Richard Kroll of Taunton, MA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
He was predeceased by three infant sons; wife, Marcia (Bachman) Smith; mother, Lois (Goldenstein) Smith; father Joseph W. Smith Jr.; stepfather William E. Brown, Jr.; and sister-in-law Janet Kroll.
Gary’s memorial service is April 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT at Hansen Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. A reception will follow at Gary’s home in Cave Creek, AZ.
The memorial service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend, please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to celebrate Gary’s life.
In lieu of memorials, please donate to your charity of choice or your local animal shelter.
