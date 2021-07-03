Former Superior, Nebraska, resident Gary A. Ward, 82, of Porter, Texas died April 21, 2021, in Porter.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Pastor Natalie Faust officiating. Burial is at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Memorials can be given in care of the family
Gary was born September 20, 1938, in Fairbury to Maurice and Merna (Boddye) Ward.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Marjorie; sister, Janice Ward; brother, Leslie Ward; and infant son, Allen Laverne.
Survivors include his son, Michael Ward of Ord; daughter, Patti (Tom) Mahlberg of Houston Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Ward and Chris Ward of Kansas, Tyler (Sonja) Mahlberg of Ohio, Gemini Mahlberg of Houston; two great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
