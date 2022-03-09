Gary Dee Hoyt passed away on Feb 8, 2022, at his home in Corpus Christi, TX.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center, NE, with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Inurnment will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
