Hastings, Nebraska resident Gary Karsting, 77, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
In accordance with his wishes, the family will celebrate his life, love, and great sense of humor in private. No public services are planned.
Memorials may be sent to the family (Karri or Kammi) for a memorial to be established later.
A book signing will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at the funeral home.
Gary was born June 3, 1945, in Hastings to Leonard "Butch" and Dorothy "Dot" (Weber) Karsting.
He attended St. Cecilia Catholic High School and Central Community College, studying construction. Gary served in the Army, completing a tour in Vietnam.
On July 16, 1966, Gary married Patsy Thaut, also of Hastings, where they raised their children Karri and Kammi and enjoyed 56 years of marriage.
As a lifelong resident of Hastings, Gary worked as an accomplished salesman, selling cars and garage doors, while peddling his amazing personality, contagious smile, and witty sense of humor.
After a successful career, he retired in 2016 to spend more time with Pat and his family.
Gary enjoyed a good laugh and was always good for a new joke, many of which would make you blush.
He was a great conversationalist and an accomplished storyteller. Lean up against a car (of a car he was likely selling you), grab a stool in his garage (or one he was selling you a door for) and you would talk, laugh, and lose the afternoon.
Add a fishing pole, a can of corn, and the summer sun to the mix and you had another great day with Gary!
Always calm and patient with his children and grandchildren, Gary was often quoted saying "I am so glad I have the best family out there!"
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June Dahlheim; and brother, Don “Dink” Karsting.
Gary Karsting is survived by his loving wife, Pat Karsting of Hastings; children, Karri (Mark) Biede of Hastings and Kammi (Kevin) Beck of Parker, CO; sisters, Betty Rounds and Bonnie Parker; “grands”, Hundter and Kiarra Biede, Emily, Ian, and Eli Beck; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The following quote captures the way Gary approached life:
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!” — Hunter S. Thompson
