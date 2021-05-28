Gary L. Ellermeier, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, completed his earthly journey on May 25, 2021, at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
Family graveside services will be held in June. Memorials may be directed to the Music Ministry at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64113. Condolences may be sent to the family at 9502 West 93rd, Overland Park, KS 66212. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gary was born on September 2, 1939, in Hastings, NE to Glen and Charlotte (Kissinger) Ellermeier. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellermeier of Overland Park, KS; sons, Fred (Kathy) Ellermeier of Smithville, MO and Edward (Nicole) Ellermeier of Overland Park, KS; daughters, Susan (Gary) Bales of Denton, NE, Laurie (Lonnie Musil) Ellermeier and Jennifer (Todd) Poppen both of Grand Island, NE; grandchildren, Jay (Sayla) Bales, Mark (Karin) Bales, Lisa (Jason) Thomas, Jon (Tammy Woracek) Stevens, Karla (Brandon) Hanson, Nathan Ellermeier, Nick (Morganne Bender) Ellermeier, Katie Ellermeier and Elsie Marie Ellermeier; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ron (Joan) Ellermeier of Hazard, NE; and nieces, Michelle (Beverly Miller) Ellermeier of Hazard, NE and T.J. Hinrichs of Ithaca, NY.
