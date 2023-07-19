Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Gary L. Krull, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Nebraska National Guard will be at Hanover Presbyterian Churchyard Cemetery in Glenvil.