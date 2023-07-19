Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Gary L. Krull, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Nebraska National Guard will be at Hanover Presbyterian Churchyard Cemetery in Glenvil.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 21, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gary was born March 10, 1943, to Claus and Grace (Bohlen) Krull. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1962.
Gary served in the National Guard from 1964-1970 as a cook. He was a member of the Glenvil American Legion, Westerneers Square Dance Club, Glenvil Fire Department & EMT, and Oregon Trail Hitchers Horse Club.
Gary married Glenda Wells on September 10, 1966, in Bird City, KS. Together they had three children, Darren Krull, Michelle (Krull) Harm, and Amy Krull.
Gary was a jack of all trades in many different occupations. He was a farmer, farm hand, construction worker, and maintenance worker for the Village of Glenvil from 1979 to 2008.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Claus and Grace; son, Darren; stepgrandchild, Tessa; sister, Ruth; and brother, Darrell.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Glenda (Wells) Krull of Glenvil, NE; daughters, Michelle Harm and significant other Brian Jaster of Stanton, NE, Amy Krull of Glenvil, NE; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Krull of Bertrand, NE; 3 grandchildren; 8 stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
