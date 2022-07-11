Harvard, Nebraska, resident Gary Lee Samuelson, 78, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Legacy Square in Henderson, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE, with Pastor Vance Christie officiating. Interment will follow at the Harvard Cemetery.
Visitation with a closed casket will be one hour prior to the service at Sutton Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Gary Lee Samuelson was born September 23, 1943, in Hastings to Milan and Ethel (Cundall) Samuelson.
He was the first of six children. Gary attended Sutton Elementary School through the fifth grade. He finished his education at Harvard Public Schools.
After graduating worked for Jim Barbee and several farmers. He entered the Nebraska National Guard in 1963.
In 1964, he began his employment with the A.S.C.S. office in Clay Center, NE.
He retired after 27 years and farmed until 2000. Gary and Sandy had one son, Gregory Allen Samuelson, who arrived on June 9, 1965. He passed away on June 25, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Samuelson; brothers and sisters, Susan and Richard Owens; Frank and Annette Samuelson; Cindy and Robert Brown; Robert Samuelson; Mark and Kim Samuelson; Mark Gerlach; and other family and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milan and Ethel; and his son, Greg.
