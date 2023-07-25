Trumbull, Nebraska resident Gary Lee Schultz, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harvard Rest Haven, Harvard, NE.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with Father David Oldham officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gary was born November 21, 1938, to Harold and Grace (Herzog) Schultz in Phillips, NE. He attended a country school and graduated from Trumbull High School in 1956. Gary then went to the Army Reserves.
On June 3, 1959, he married the love of his life, Kathy Salmen. They made their home north of Trumbull raising four children and celebrating 50 years of marriage on June 3, 2009.
Gary farmed and raised livestock. He was a talented mechanic, always spending time in his shop. Gary also was a maintenance engineer for Platte River for many years.
Gary was a lifetime member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan where he was an Acolyte, a 4th Degree Knight, and an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11824.
He served as School Board President of Trumbull High School from 1976-1988. Gary and Kathy were active with the Pork Producers for many years.
He loved his grandchildren dearly and supported them in their interests, never missing an opportunity to sit in the bleachers and cheer them on.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Grace Schultz; brother, James Schultz; wife, Kathy (Salmen) Schultz; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Vaiona Salmen; and in-laws, Dennis and Mary Salmen, Henry Opbroek, Sheila Salmen, Arlen (Bud) Salmen, and Carol Lytle.
Gary left the following family members to mourn him, children, spouses & families Jeff & Karen Schultz, Tanya & Thomas Bartholomew, Kristy & Jason Howell, Zane, Zoey, and Zach Howell, Craig Schultz, Meghan Loving, Dylan Loving, Sandy & Lonnie Mazour, Ashton & Ryan Figgner, Tate Mazour, Angie & Jared Storer, Colten, Faith, and Dakota Storer; brother & spouse Bob & Susan Schultz; sister & spouse Pat & Dennis Luton; sisters-in-law & spouse Jean Opbroek, Sharon & Jim Heyen; brothers-in-law & spouse Bob Salmen, Arthur & Betty Salmen, John Lytle; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.