Gary Lindemann was born November 17, 1940, to Harm and Marvelle Lindemann in Glenvil, Nebraska.
He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness his entire life.
He met Alexandra Lopez on a trip to Colorado, and they were married November 3, 1961.
Gary worked the family farm for many years with his dad, Harm, and took over when Harm retired.
His great love was custom combining. He and Alex even wrote a book of all his combining stories.
He will be remembered for his ability to make friends anywhere he went as well as his strong work ethic.
He is survived by his wife, Alexandra of Hebron; daughters, Sharon Voorhees (Don), Amy Hanes (Lanre); son, Beau Lindemann (Stacey); brothers, Loren (Helen) and Lanny Lindemann (Marsha); and three grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Rachel Hanes.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 216 W G St. in Hastings.
