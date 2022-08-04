Gary Roudebush, 80, passed away July 31, 2022.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 57 years Mildred "Millie" Roudebush; daughter, Susan Gail (Joshua) King; son, Gary Michael "Mick" (Alyson) Roudenbush.
Gary Roudebush, 80, passed away July 31, 2022.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 57 years Mildred "Millie" Roudebush; daughter, Susan Gail (Joshua) King; son, Gary Michael "Mick" (Alyson) Roudenbush.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Omaha National Cemetery 14250 Schram Road in Omaha, NE. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.