Hastings, Nebraska resident Gary Wittenbach, 67, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gary was born August 20, 1954, in Horton, KS to Melvin and Loretta (Brown) Wittenbach. He received his Associate’s Degree from Central Community College. Gary married Cindy Wulf on December 18, 1981. He worked as an auto parts salesman for many years. Gary was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lions Club, Melon Roast Car Club, Nebraska Meat Smoking groups, and was a certified meat smoking judge. He enjoyed spending his time playing cards and bowling.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Wittenbach; daughter and spouse, Holly and Joe Vanderpool; son, Mark Wittenbach; granddaughter, Delaney Vanderpool; brother and spouse, Dale and Phyllis Wittenbach; nephews and niece, Jason Wittenbach, Josh Wittenbach and Jeanna Wittenbach; numerous friends, extended family, and patrons.
