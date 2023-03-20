Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gayle Lee Schlachter, 79, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gayle was born on March 14, 1944, in Long Beach, CA, to Willard and LaVaun (O’Donnell) Schlachter. He attended District 33 grade school and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1962.
Gayle served in the National Guard for five and one-half years and was honorably discharged. He went to boot camp twice in Utah and once in Deadwood, SD, and attended basic training at Ft. Leonard.
He married Robee Evy on July 1, 1967. They later divorced.
Gayle’s best friend, Chuck Broadwell, gave him the nickname “Hoss." He worked for Consolidated Motor Freight for 30 years until his retirement when he started hauling grain for farmers during harvest and helped with spring fieldwork.
Gayle was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, a golden member of the Eagles Club, and a lifetime member of the Elks Club.
He grew up on farm chores, milked cows, 4-H, and FFA. Gayle was on the bowling team in high school and continued this passion into adulthood. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, gardening, and farming.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and granddaughter, Sarah Schlachter.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Craig and Lauri Schlachter, Todd and Patricia Schlachter; grandchildren and spouses, Allison and Darris Wipf, Paige Schlachter, Brooke Schlachter, Abigail Schlachter, Hailee and Ryan Manwaring, Kayla Schlachter, Hannah Schlachter, Ethan Schlachter, Cameron Schlachter, Kendall Schlachter, Kelby Pierce; great-grandchildren, Amurie Wipf, Atlantis Pierce, Raina Trentman, Maya Negley, Abcde Negley, Grace Manwaring, Charlee Manwaring; and sister and spouse, Linda and Doug Knehans.
