Gehrt L. Dickman, 69, of Hansen, Nebraska died Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Hansen.
The rosary will be recited Thursday, 7:00 pm, August 4, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with Fr. Paul Frank.
Gehrt L. Dickman, 69, of Hansen, Nebraska died Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Hansen.
The rosary will be recited Thursday, 7:00 pm, August 4, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud with Fr. Paul Frank.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 2:00 pm, August 5, 2022, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Fr. Douglas Daro officiating. The Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.