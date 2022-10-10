A joint Celebration of Life Service for Gene Post and Mary Lou Post will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Reverend Mark Crist officiating.
The service will be livestreamed via the First United Methodist Church of Holdrege Facebook page.
Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Cemetery, south of Fairfield, Nebraska, with Military Honors provided by the Fairfield American Legion Post # 256 in conjunction with the United States Army National Guard Honors Team.
Mary Lou (Schnell) Post, 84, died April 17, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes, and Edmund Eugene “Gene” Post, 90 years of age, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, October 8 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.
Gene was born near Spring Ranch, in Clay County, Nebraska, on January 8, 1932. He was the middle of three children born to Henry John and Leona (Hoyt) Post.
Gene attended Harrison Knoll Country School and later pursued a degree in Auto Body Repair from Milford Technical College in 1956.
Gene was inducted into United States Army on November 4, 1952, and served during the Korean Conflict.
He received the Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal and was later honorably discharged on September 21, 1954.
He then served 8 years in the Army Reserves.
On November 7, 1954, Gene was united in marriage to Mary Lou Schnell at the Union Church in Clay Center.
The couple made their home in Hastings, Nebraska, for a short time and then began to make their home Holdrege for the next 60 years. They were blessed with four children: Mike, Linda, Cindy, and Lori.
Gene worked for D & T Body Shop for over 30 years as a Body and Fender Repairman. He retired due to failing health.
Gene enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, but especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and later his great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Jaycee’s and ELK’s and was a Boy Scout Leader.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lou; sister, Bethelien Post; a grandson, Doug Davison; son-in-law, Thomas J. Candy; brother, Darelel Post and his wife, Viola; and brother-in-law, Robert Campbell.
Gene is survived by his children, Mike Post and his wife, Chris of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; three daughters: Linda Davison and her husband, Scott of Grand Island, Nebraska; Cindy Soderholm of Grand Island; and Lori Candy of Holdrege; four grandchildren: Kyle Soderholm; Angela Olson; Ashley Mueller; and Nickolas Sell; seven great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Ruby Campbell of Hastings, Nebraska; along with other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, from 5-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in their honor, and kindly suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
