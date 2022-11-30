Hastings, Nebraska resident Genevieve Mae Laux, 94, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 5, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church.