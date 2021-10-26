Genevieve R. Conway, 93, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Any flowers the family receives will be donated to the Good Samaritan Village. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Genevieve was born on April 3, 1928, to Charlotte (Benson) and John Ground at the Glasco Hospital in Hastings. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1946 and attended Hastings College for two years. She then began her bookkeeping career at Myers Refrigeration. In November of 1989, she retired at Adams County Agriculture Service Center after 36 years.
On June 20, 1952, she married Jack E. Conway in Kearney. Jack preceded her in death February 21, 2003.
She was a woman who loved God and her faith brought her through hardships.
Through her life she was in various organizations: Beta Sigma Phi, TOPS Inc., Royal Neighbors, Christian Women’s Club, AARP, AARP Tax Volunteer, YMCA, Nebraska Post Polio Association, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Retired Association State & County Employees, First United Methodist Church.
Genevieve is survived by her daughter, Bette Conway of Hastings; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; her daughter, Janet R. McVay; her sister, Norma Dulaney; and brother, James Ground.
