Genevieve Ramsey, 84, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away Monday, April 3, 2023.
She is survived by her husband V. Kaye; sons Greg, Doug (Maria); granddaughter Vania; family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13th at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St. Omaha, NE. Memorials to Cottey College Memorial, 1000 W. Austin Blvd. Nevada, MO 64772
