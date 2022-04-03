George D. Jackson, 75, of Riverton, Nebraska died at his home south of Riverton on March 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be Thursday, 10:30 am, April 7, 2022 at the Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with Pastor Kasey Loschen officiating. Interment will be at the Riverton Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday 8:00 am - 7:00 pm and Wednesday, 9:00 am - 8:30 am with the family present on Wednesday from 7:00 - 8:30 pm at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Thursday, 8:00 am to service time at the church.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
