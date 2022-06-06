George “Dave” Griffith, 72, of Kearney, Nebraska formerly of Nelson, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, June 8, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date at White Hill Cemetery North of Minden. Memorials are suggested to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or The Wyldlife Fund.
Full obituary available at www.hlmkfuneral.com.
