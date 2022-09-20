George J. Uden, 93, of Juniata, Nebraska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 17, 2022, while in Kenesaw.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 22, at Christ Lutheran Church of Juniata with Pastor David Loeschen officiating. Burial will follow at the Concordia Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church and School or Concordia Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
George was born and baptized on July 7, 1929, in rural Adams County, Nebraska, to Walter and Ida (Dieken) Uden.
He received his Rite of Confirmation at Christ Lutheran Church in 1943. He grew up on the family farm and attended Christ Lutheran School and Juniata Public School until his father’s illness and he had to help run the family farm.
In 1951, George was drafted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1953.
He came back to the farm. On May 29, 1964, he was united in marriage to Cora Dow, and they lived on the farm until his health failed.
George was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Walther League. Working was his hobby, and he could be found cutting down trees, welding, scraping, or running after parts. During his later years, he enjoyed time playing with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Cora of Juniata; sons, LaVern (Kim) Uden of Kenesaw, Loren (Anna) Uden of Omaha, Leland (Krisha) Uden of Prosser; eight grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Uden of NE, Mary Goff-Uden of NE, Oleta Niimi of HI, and Inge Dow of MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; brothers, Robert Uden and Donald Uden, and sister-in-law, Thelma Uden.
