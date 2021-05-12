George L. Joyce, 81, of rural Heartwell, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Services are pending with Craig Funeral Home in Minden and further details will be forthcoming.
