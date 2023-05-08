Hastings, Nebraska, resident George L. Young, 84, passed away at home on May 6, 2023, with hospice, friends, and family by his side.
When George departed, he headed straight to the Kentucky Derby to watch it with his wife, mom, and auntie.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:36 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident George L. Young, 84, passed away at home on May 6, 2023, with hospice, friends, and family by his side.
When George departed, he headed straight to the Kentucky Derby to watch it with his wife, mom, and auntie.
Graveside service with military honors by the Hastings Honor Guard will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Parkview Cemetery (Block Y) with Pastor Kurt Coleman officiating.
Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
George was born March 2, 1939, to Earl and Gertrude (Goings Nelson) Young in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. He married Sharon Rathjen on March 1, 1986. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.
George was in the Air Force for 6 years. After the military, he worked for his best friend, Stan Karash for many years setting irrigation pivots and modular homes.
Later on, he worked at Hastings Utilities as an operator of the North plant in 1980 and retired in 2006.
George loved the horse races and sports. He took Angel and Brandy and taught them how to win better than he could.
One Easter, George thought he’d sneak up on the girls (Zoee and Enya) with small water guns but they turned around with big bazooka water guns and they soaked him and he had the biggest smile on his face.
He was known as “the old gopher” at home because he would always hide in the basement. He taught his family everything he could about his Lakota heritage.
George was always there for his family in any way he possibly could be. He treasured his family and friends.
George’s family would like to extend a huge Thank You to Tabitha Hospice for their excellent care.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; children, Cindy Young, Harold “Butch” Salmon, and Kimberly Stamper.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda McLaughlin; grandchildren, Angel Young and Steph, Brandy Salmon and Cameron, John Stamper, Robert Stamper and Danielle, Justin Young and Britny, Bradley McLaughlin and Kalena; great-grandchildren, Angel Young, Jr, Zoee Young, Enya Young, Kimmie Stamper, Robert Stamper, Jr., Bailey Young, Gabe Young, Bentley Young, Adaline Young; and many other relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.