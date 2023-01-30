George William "Darrell" Pickett, former administrator of North Platte Opportunity Center, passed away at North Platte, NE on January 29, 2023 at the age of 92.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3rd at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte with interment in the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.
