Hastings, Nebraska, resident Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel, 103, of Hastings passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Lee R.Wigert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 9- 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church with the family present.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Czech Language Foundation and the Georgia Bishel Child Literacy Fund.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Georgia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Georgia was born October 15, 1918, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Lyman and Henrietta (Frimel) Wilkinson.
Georgia attended school in Grand Island and Brewster, Nebraska. She then attended Wayne State Teachers College.
She then taught at Morningside District, near Oakland, Nebraska. After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree, she taught fourth grade in Ogden, Iowa. After 2 years in Iowa, she went to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C.
During that time, she married and worked for 2 years while her husband served in the Army. The marriage ended in 1952 and Georgia continued to work for the FBI until 1963.
Georgia returned to Nebraska and began her teaching career at Longfellow school in Hastings where she taught for 19 years.
During her teaching career, she also received her Master's Degree from UNL in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Georgia was very interested in the Czech culture and was a member of the South Central Nebraska Czech Society. She loved taking trips to the Czech Republic. She also loved Elderhostel travels.
Georgia was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings, Ruth Circle, and Lamplighters Sunday School Class.
Georgia was also a member of the YMCA, where she served on the board. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Hastings Area Retired Teachers, and Friendship Tea Group.
Georgia also loved to volunteer at the Hastings Museum and she helped deliver meals on wheels. Georgia also had a love for Husker football and volleyball.
Georgia was survived by her brother, Lyman Wilkinson of Columbus, Nebraska; nieces, Eileen (George) Lippold of Waverley, Nebraska; Georgia Green of Rock Island, Illinois; Sallie Wilkinson of Lincoln; nephews, Bruce Wilkinson of Omaha, Nebraska; Todd (Gail) Wilkinson of Lincoln; special friends, Chief Brad, Dr. Carley, Michayla, Jaydi, and Blayse Starling of Hastings; and many great, great-great, great-great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman Sr. and Henrietta Wilkinson; sister and brother-in-law, Lucy and Robert Paulsen; sister and brother-in-law, Luessa and Frank Burkhartsmeyer; sister-in-law, Patricia Wilkinson; and nephew-in-law, Edward Green.
