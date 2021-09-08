Georgianna (Eighmy) Klusman, 84, of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw, with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kenesaw Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials will be designated by family at a later date.
Georgianna was born February 11, 1937, in Heartwell, NE to Frank and Freda (Johansen) Eighmy. She graduated from Minden High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Merlin D. Klusman on September 15, 1957, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minden. After which the couple lived in the Holstein and Roseland area.
Georgianna is survived by her children, Darrell and Lois (Halte) Klusman of Holstein, Dale (Diana) Harrifeld of Blue Hill, Russell and Shirley (Gentert) Klusman of Omaha, and Douglas and Kim (Porterfield) Klusman of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Cody (Shonda) Klusman, Ryan (Susan) Klusman, Kade Klusman and significant other Tina Reed, Ashley Klusman and Emily Harrifeld; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cameron, Kaylee Klusman, Nolan Klusman and Ashlynn and Cortlen Klusman; sisters and brother, Marilyn Fischer of Kenesaw, Charles Eighmy of Lincoln, and Brenda Farrow of Minden; sisters-in-law/brothers-in-law, Janet Schardt of Columbus, Carol Poppe of Omaha, and John Klusman of Holstein; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin; parents, Frank and Freda Eighmy; stepmother, Mayme Eighmy; brother, Gene Ray; brothers-in-law, LaMoine Fischer, Eugene Schardt and Don Poppe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.