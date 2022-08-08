Hastings, Nebraska resident Georgie Evans, 87, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, with a luncheon following in Fellowship Hall. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Georgie was born January 1, 1935 in North Platte, NE, to George and Marjorie (Coder) McKown. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1953; Hastings College/Mary Lanning School of Nursing, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1957; and the University of Wisconsin—Madison as an OB/GYN Certified Nurse Practitioner. She met her husband, Charles H. Evans, while they both attended Hastings College. They were married in North Platte on August 5, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2017.
Georgie began her career as a nurse and later practiced for two decades as a Nurse Practitioner in the OB/GYN practice of Dr. George Adam. Passionately dedicated to women’s reproductive health and rights, she founded and directed Hastings Family Planning, now part of the Community Health Center, in 1975. Both Planned Parenthood and the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) bestowed honors on Georgie for her advocacy of women. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. She loved playing bridge and MahJong, watching tennis and reading. She was socially engaging and tirelessly counseled and helped her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. Charles H. Evans; sisters Barbara Wood and Ruth Helm; brother-in-law, David V. Evans; and her heroes, family planning pioneer Margaret Sanger and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Georgie is survived by her children and their spouses, including Dr. Michelle Howard (Dr. Gregory)—Rapid City, SD; C. Michael Evans (Paula)—Nokomis, FL; and James Evans (Susan Adams)—Lakewood, CO; her grandchildren and their spouses, Kelsey Schroeder (Greg)—Rapid City, SD; Andrew Howard (Karen)—Portland, OR; Cameron Evans (Leah)—Melbourne, FL; and Ashley and Madison Evans, both of Honolulu, HI. Survivors also include four great-grandchildren, 21 nieces and nephews, and Georgie’s next-elder sister, Jean, of Cheyenne, WY.
Memorials may be sent to the following organizations, all of whom embody Georgie’s passions: Planned Parenthood, North Central States; First Presbyterian Church of Hastings; and/or the Evans Scholarship fund at Hastings College.
A live stream of the memorial service is planned. Private condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home at www.lbvfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.