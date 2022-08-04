Hastings, Nebraska, resident Georgie Evans, 87, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Georgie Evans, 87, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Georgie’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.