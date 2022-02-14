Fairfield, Nebraska resident, Gerald D. “Doodle” Palmer, 92, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at Fairfield Community Church in Fairfield with Pastor Joyce Dean and Pastor Ivan Dean officiating. Private family burial with military rites by Offutt Air Force Honor Guard will be at the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at the funeral home in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Fairfield Community Church or Fairfield Cemetery Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gerald was born March 11, 1929, in Hastings, NE to Virtus O. & Bertha (Parker) Palmer. He lived his entire life in Fairfield and attended Fairfield High School, graduating in 1946. Gerald married Marlene Bohlen on September 12, 1954, in Fairfield, NE; she preceded him in death on April 11, 2014.
Gerald served four years in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Postal service after being a rural mail carrier for 30 years. He was a member of the Fairfield Fire Department for 35 years, elected to the City Council and served 16 years, 67-year Legionnaire member, life member of the Disabled American Veterans, and was an active member of Fairfield Community Church. Gerald loved fishing and was a loyal fan of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sports.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene J. “Dude” Palmer; brother, Dean Palmer; and brother-in-law, Dale Jackson.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Jerry & Nina Palmer of Ottumwa, IA, Dr. Jolene Palmer of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Valjean Jackson of Lincoln; niece, spouse & family, Lisa & Stan Mapson of Lincoln, Kristin & Erin; special family friends, The Ramaekers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.