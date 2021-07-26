Hastings, Nebraska resident Gerald “Jerry” E. Norberg, 75, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 29, at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Jerry was born January 22, 1946, in Holdrege, Nebraska the son of Robert and Lorraine (Lind) Norberg. He graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1964 and attended Kearney State College. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He worked at Becton Dickinson in Holdrege, Central Community College, Abbott’s Dairy, and Frito Lay, from where he retired, all in Hastings. Following retirement, Jerry worked at Dana Corp. in Hastings, Nebraska. He was a member of the American Legion and Tehama Shrine in Hastings. Jerry enjoyed watching Nebraska Football, K.C. Chiefs, bowling, and collecting cars. He always greeted you with a “Hey! sports fan” and when asked how he was doing he would tell you “Better than some, worse than others.”
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Norberg of Hastings; children, Darren (Pam) Norberg of Federal Way, WA and Lori (Barry) Watts of Doniphan; grandchildren, Reba Watts, Logan Norberg, Morgann Watts, and Cash Watts; sisters-in-law, Alyce Olson, Gloria (Maury) Kouri, and Connie Brown; brother-in-law, Aaron Brown; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and Kimber.
He was preceded in death by his parents and pets, Tiger and Babe.
