Gerald “Jerry” Wigert, 85, of Lincoln, Nebraska died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home in Lincoln.
He was born in Hastings, NE on September 23, 1935, to Carl and Doris (Sittner) Wigert. He married Ollivon “Ollie” Grannis on November 15, 1959, in Hastings, and the couple moved to Lincoln shortly thereafter. Jerry served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve and worked as a Certified Surgical Technologist at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lincoln for 29 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, gardening and Nebraska football. He also had a creative side that included drawing, painting and photography. He loved dogs, especially Chadwick and Isabella.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Geralyn Wigert, Brenda Ripa, Cyndi Wigert and Katherine (Ron) Avila, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jacob Ripa, Ethan Ripa and Blake Avila, all of Lincoln; brother, Jim (Marcia) Wigert of Payson, Arizona; two nieces and three nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Ollivon Wigert; parents, Carl and Doris Wigert; sister-in-law, Rae Ellen Grannis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Patricia Grannis; and niece, Shelly Childs.
Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 North Cotner Boulevard, Lincoln, NE, with Reverend Daryl Lauber officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Family will be present at that time. Memorials to Bethany Christian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.