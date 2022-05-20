Gerald “Jerry” Marvin Alber, age 79, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home on the farmstead south of town.
Gerald was born November 8, 1942, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Wilford and Lois (Sexton) Alber.
Jerry graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1961 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After being stationed at Bunker Hill, Indiana, and honorably discharged from the military, he met his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Hawkins, while working at Ida and Andy, a local pipe company.
Gerald and Becky were married on July 29, 1967, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont, Nebraska. They spent the next six years in the Kokomo, Indiana, area, where they started their family.
Gerald took night classes, becoming a licensed plumber while maintaining a full-time job. Gerald and his family moved back to Blue Hill to help his dad with the family farm. Later, Gerald was a foreman on numerous plumbing projects.
Gerald was constantly on the move, busy farming, gardening, plumbing, repairing machinery, or tending livestock.
He was a lifelong motorsports fan, taking pride in his drag racing days at Bunker Hill Drag Strip and as a pit crew member for his son at the Speedbowl in Red Cloud.
He also enjoyed amusement parks and was an avid roller coaster enthusiast. Gerald genuinely enjoyed the peace and quiet of the farm while relaxing in his lawn chair.
Gerald devoted himself to his family and enjoyed every moment with his grandchildren. His kind eyes held wisdom and many stories of life on the farm.
His grizzly beard served as the avenue for many jokes, and he was reliably seen with a Dr. Pepper in hand.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Alber; parents, Wilford and Lois Alber; and sister, Virginia Schmidt.
He is survived by a daughter, Angii and Barry Kort of Belleville, KS; and two sons, Tim Alber and Keri Schunk, and Marty and Jill Alber, both of Blue Hill; grandchildren, Kerry Kort, Kody Kort, Kelsey, and Nick Junker, Kegan Kort, and Katie Kort, all of Kansas, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Casen Alber of Blue Hill; brother, Lynn and Donna Alber of Hastings; brother-in-law Melvin Schmidt of Sullivan, Illinois; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheri and Butch Schulenburg of Cowles; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Gerald wished to be cremated. A private service with military rights will be held at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is in charge of arrangements.
His ashes will be interred with his wife Becky at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Please direct condolences and memorials to Williams Funeral Home, 241 West 4th Avenue, Red Cloud, NE 68970 williamsfuneralhomes@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.