Adams County, Nebraska, resident Gerald M. “Jerry” Daly II, 81, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
Rosary is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be given to the Gerald M. “Jerry” Daly II Memorial Fund to be determined at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Gerald M. "Jerry" Daly II Memorial Fund to be determined at a later date.
