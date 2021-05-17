Juniata, Nebraska resident Gerald M. “Jerry” Daly Jr., 81, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Gerald M. “Jerry” Daly Jr. Memorial Fund to be determined at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerry was born March 25, 1940, in Jackson, MI to Gerald M. and Margaret J. (Ulrich) Daly. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1958, Jackson Junior College in 1960, and Spring Arbor in 1969. Jerry married Joan K. Olson on July 7, 1973, in Gibbon. They resided in Arizona from 1973 until 1981 and moved to Juniata in 1981 and purchased the Antler Inn in Kenesaw.
Jerry worked as a medical representative for Coulter Electronics and retired from Abbott Diagnostics. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw, Kiwanas, and Wood River and Franklin Golf Clubs. He had his first hole in one at the age of 79 at Southern Hills in Hastings. Jerry was also a past Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, and most importantly attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, DeWayne Olson; and brother, Philip “Tom” Daly.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Daly of Juniata; children, Gerald M. III (Mary) Daly of Jackson, MI, Sean M. (Shannon) Daly of Hastings, Patrick D. (Kelli) Daly of Shawnee, KS, Shelby J. (Johnathen) Halbmaier of Hastings, Phillip T. (Leigh) Daly of Gretna; grandchildren, Catherine (Kyle) Beimers, Liam Daly, Shannon Daly, Gracie Daly, Noah Daly, Graham Daly, Lily Daly, Finn Daly, Isabella Daly, Hudson Daly, Bennett Daly, Margot Daly, Cale Gowen, Patrick Gowen, Josephine Gowen, Will Daly, Jack Daly, Grace Daly; mother-in-law, LaBerta Olson of Gibbon; sister, Peggy (Lynn) Schoenholz of Bruning; sister-in-law, Gilberta Eatherton of Gibbon; brothers-in-law, Darcy (Tammy) Olson of Gibbon, William (Vicki) Olson of Omaha; many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.
