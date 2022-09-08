Harvard, Nebraska resident Gerald Patrick “Jerry” Ryan, 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 12, at Harvard United Methodist Church in Harvard with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. There will be no burial at this time. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jerry’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

