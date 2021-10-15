Gerald R. Figgins, 83, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Graveside services with military honors will be Tuesday, 11:00 am, October 19, 2021 at the Red Cloud Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Bennett officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday and Monday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm, and Tuesday, 8:00 am to service time at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
