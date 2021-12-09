Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Hurst, 100, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on December 4, 2021, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12-3. Memorials may be suggested to family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Gerry was born on October 24, 1921, in Davenport, NE, to Leo and Nellie (Caton) Keeler. She grew up in Davenport and Hastings and received her education at Hastings Public Schools. She was united in marriage to Harry Hurst in 1938. After which the couple lived in Hastings where she was a homemaker and he was a businessman. Gerry was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church.
Gerry is survived by her sons, Randy, Duane and Gayle (Sandra) all of Hastings; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; and 2 step great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents, Leo and Nellie; brothers, Merle Keeler, Wayne Keeler, and Lowell Keeler; sisters, Lois Gannon, Waunita Walker, Teresa Jensby, and Helen Dirks.
