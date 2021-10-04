Geraldine Mae Struss, 96, of Hastings, Nebraska, departed this life to begin her new life in Christ on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Perkins Pavillion in Hastings.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday October, 7, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. Interment will be in Concordia Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be from 7-9 PM on Wednesday October 6, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Geraldine was born on January 4, 1925, in Adams County at home to Albert and Mae (Shay) Cornelius. She graduated from Juniata High School. She was united in marriage to Paul Struss November 1, 1942, at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
Gerry was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Ladies Guild and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Adams County Extension Club. Gerry loved flower gardening, sewing and entertaining. She enjoyed her horses.
Paul and Gerry fostered numerous children. She was very proud of her 36 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Gerry was everything to her family and friends and they were everything to her. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for you! Gerry’s love and care was abundant and extended to anyone and everyone. She was always there for all. No need was too small or too great for her to handle. She never met a stranger as all became family.
Geraldine was survived by six children, Judy Hohlen of Juniata, Denny (Susan) Struss of Nevada, Becky Struss of Hastings, Mike (Karen) of Prosser, Rick (Vicki) Struss of Juniata and Heidi Hadenfeldt of Denton; 16 grandchildren, Jeremy (Heidi) Hohlen, Jeffery (Vanessa) Hohlen, Jeana (Tom) Niday, Nathan (Debbie) Struss, James Struss, Kenny (JaNell) Struss, Dana (Toby) Kort, Eva (Randy) Schneider, Amy (John) Fischer, Dustin Struss, Maegan Blodgett, Racy (Ben) Hullman, Cody (Tanna) Struss, Lucas Hadenfeldt, Jennica Hadenfeldt, Amber Hadenfeldt; 36 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; her siblings, LaVern, Kenneth and Gloria; and her sons-in-law, Jim Hohlen and Dave Hadenfeldt.
