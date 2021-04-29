Geraldine Sarver Shuman was born February 12, 1920, to George and Pearle Sarver at the Glasco General Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska. She grew up on the Sarver Poultry Farm in Hastings, the third hatchery in Nebraska.
Geraldine graduated from Hastings High School in 1938 and Hastings College in 1942. She worked for 10 years as the Assistant Secretary Treasurer of the Hastings Production Credit Association.
She married George A. Shuman on August 31, 1947. She became a full-time mom to three children: Georgiana Johansen, Gregory Shuman, and Glendolyn Neuman. In November 1962 she became the Administrative Assistant at the Hastings Museum where she also wrote and edited the “Yester News.” She retired from the museum after 30 years in November 1992.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Museum, Adams County Historical Society, Theta Psi Beta, and Pi Gamma Mu and often volunteered.
A private family service has been scheduled.
