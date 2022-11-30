Sutton, Nebraska resident Gertrude “Gerti” Nuss, 76, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton, NE with Pastor Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Emmanuel Reformed Church Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
