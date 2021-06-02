Gertrude L. Kuehn Jun 2, 2021 Jun 2, 2021 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska died November 20, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Nebraska Gertrude L. Kuehn Zion Lutheran Church Service Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeer runs through window of Tribune BuildingCrowd turns out for first day of swimming at new Blue Hill poolFire damages apartments, displaces fourService clubs help veterans, civilians alikeEaton to close Hastings plant next yearGSV residents celebrate Memorial Day, end of COVID-19 restrictions'He just loved sharing knowledge' — Family, colleagues remember renowned ornithologist Paul JohnsgardVoice of the PeopleSex assault charges filed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
