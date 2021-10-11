Gilbert J. Buescher, 97, of Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Perkins Pavilion-Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Rosary will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 9:30 a.m. and Mass will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:00 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence.
There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated. Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Gilbert was born on May 27, 1924 to Frank and Dorothy (Schroer) Buescher at Lawrence, NE. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1942. He farmed and worked for Schroer Implement Co. in Lawrence from 1966 to 1985. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus for 76 years and had been a member of the Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He had a great love for baseball and westerns. He always was interested in what his nieces and nephews were doing.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Eileen Buescher of Hastings; nephews and nieces, Walter Buescher of Hastings, Michael (Frances) Buescher of Lawrence, Gary (Sherri) Buescher of Lawrence, Lee (Jolene) Buescher of Glenvil, Mary Ann Fulton of Lincoln, Jane (Michael) Streff of Lawrence, Ron (Barb) Buescher of Gibbon, Dennis (Marie) Buescher of Lawrence; many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Wilford (Verena) Buescher, Edgar Buescher; two infant brothers and two niece-in-laws, Deanna Buescher and Charlene Buescher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.