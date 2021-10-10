Gilbert J. Buescher, 97, of Lawrence, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion-Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Rosary is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday. Both are at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating.
Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery near Lawrence. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.
A memorial will be designated at a later date.
Merten-Butler Mortuary if Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.