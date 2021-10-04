Hastings, Nebraska resident Gilbert Jesús Lobato, 87, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at Bridgeport Community Center in Bridgeport with Rev. Joan Phillips officiating. Graveside Services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society for cancer research. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gilbert was born September 9, 1934 in San Luis Valley, CO to Manuel & Rosann (Quintana) Lobato. He graduated from Pierce High School in Pierce, CO. Gilbert served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and then in the National Guard from 1959 to 1962. He married Sylvia Rice on June 15, 1957. Gilbert worked as a salesman at Central Tractor Parts then went to work for Gary’s Implement in Bridgeport until his retirement.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Sean Moss and Joshua John Lobato; great-grandchild, Rylee Timmerman; and siblings, Molly Paddock, Cora Sanchez, Dora Sanchez, Ralph Lobato, Manuel Lobato, Lena Salas, Delfina Jaquez, and Mercy Martinez.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Lobato of Hastings; children, Virginia (Greg) Tjarks of Hastings, Steve Lobato of Lincoln, Kim (Carrie) Lobato of Rapid City, SD, Penny (Curt) Moss of Gering and Tim (Amy) Lobato of Edgar; grandchildren, Melanie Kiiker, Courtney Nollette, Justin Lobato, Tyson Lobato, Devin Lobato, Shawntaya Lobato, Nicole Lobato, Paul Lobato, Gracie Lobato, Whitney Lobato, Abby Lobato, Piper Lobato, Karlee Lobato, Austin Timmerman and Bailey Timmerman; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Nick (Linda) Lobato and Amos Lobato.
