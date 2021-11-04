Hastings, Nebraska resident Gilbert Jesús Lobato, 87, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society in Hastings.
Graveside Services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society for cancer research. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
