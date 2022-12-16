Gilchrist "Chris" M. Gibson, born November 19, 1945, in Washington D.C., died on October 27, 2022, as the result of Systemic Lupus, which caused three sequential heart attacks. Brought back to life twice, the third time the Lord said "Job well done, son, job well done. It is time to come Home."

Chris Gibson was reared in Raleigh, NC. in a family once recognized in the Raleigh News and Observer as Raleigh's model American family. He graduated from St. Andrews College in Laurenburg, N.C. Having been a keen observer of people and human nature, he chose to achieve his BA in Sociology.