Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gladys Mary Searles, 95, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale.