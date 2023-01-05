Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gladys Mary Searles, 95, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with the family present at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gladys’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
