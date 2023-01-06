Hastings, Nebraska resident Gladys Mary Searles, 95, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living, Doniphan, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. with the family present Sunday, January 8, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Gladys's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gladys was born December 18, 1927 in O’Neill, NE to Clarence and Marie (Lorenz) Ernst. She graduated from O’Neill High School in 1945 and immediately started teaching school. Gladys married Austin A. Searles on June 1, 1948, in O’Neill, NE; he preceded her in death on February 18, 2017.
Gladys was a farmwife and homemaker and taught her children to play piano. She was a member of Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene. Gladys enjoyed quilting, gardening, and baking.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Austin A. Searles; sister, Vera Connell; and brother, James Ernst.
Survivors include her daughters & spouses, Judy & Gaylen Rainforth of Prosser, NE, Kathy & George Witte of North Platte, NE, Joyce & Larry Dye of Olathe, KS, Rhonda & Fred Hansen of Lyons, NE, Darla & Tom Bruna of Hastings, NE; grandchildren & spouses, Tricia & Kevin Brust, Lisa & Jason King, James & Jeni Rainforth, Mark & Kari Gurnsey, Justin & Amy Gurnsey, Nikki & Barry Lovitt, Chris & Kristi Dye, Bridget & Kelly Rhoades, Brooke & Brandon Coffey, Kelli & Tim Vander Ploeg, Kendra & Andy Hagberg, Kristin & Clayton Petersen, Kim Knoll, Noel & Brad Richardson, Kyle Bruna, Ryan & Hannah Bruna; 44 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister: Vel Summers of Olathe, KS; brother-in-law Craig Connell of Omaha, NE; many nieces & nephews.
