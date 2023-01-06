Hastings, Nebraska resident Gladys Mary Searles, 95, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living, Doniphan, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Rosedale Cemetery in Rosedale. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. with the family present Sunday, January 8, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene.