Ayr, Nebraska, resident Glen A. Wiens, 80, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings, with Reverend Stefanie Hayes and Reverend Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation or viewing. Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church Mission Fund. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Glen’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
