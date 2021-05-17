Hastings, Nebraska resident Glenda H. Kress, 74, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Julian officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to United Way.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Glenda was born December 14, 1946, in Red Cloud, NE to Glenn and Ruth (Hiner) Spurrier. She graduated from Lebanon High School. She received a Masters of Library Science degree from Emporia State University in 1990 and a Masters degree in Biblical Studies from Trinity Theological Seminary in 2007. Glenda married Al Kress on July 1, 2016.
Glenda worked as a librarian for Hastings Public Schools for 31 years. She was a member of the South Street Church of Christ in Hastings.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ruth Spurrier; and her husbands, Don Frydendall and David Crick.
Survivors include her husband, Al Kress of Hastings; brother, Elmer (Joan Wall) Spurrier; cousins, Joyce Larson, Brenda Strode, Leroy Brindle; nephews, Brian Spurrier, Elmer Gene Spurrier; nine great-nieces and nephews.
