Hastings, Nebraska, resident Glenda R. First, 72, passed away on July 11, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Glenda’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Glenda was born June 29, 1950, in Fremont, NE, to John and Betty (Jensen) Hanzel. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1968 and attended nursing school.
Glenda married Richard D. First on September 12, 1969, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Glenda worked at several businesses in Hastings. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Glenda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, and enjoying her family.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Steve Hanzel and Jeffrey Hanzel; and sister, Jolene McLaughlin.
Survivors include her husband, Richard “Dick” First of Hastings; children and spouse, Jennifer and Adam Johns of Lincoln, NE, Christopher First of Aurora, CO, Amy Wolfe of Hubbell, NE, Russell First of Heston, KS; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lila DeRosear of Richmond, VA, Judy Trausch of Grand Island, NE; and extended family Brandi and Dustin Hinrichs.
